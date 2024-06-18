Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.25

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $2.12. Check-Cap shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 38,390 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Check-Cap

Check-Cap Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check-Cap

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.