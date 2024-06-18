Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.25

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $2.12. Check-Cap shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 38,390 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
