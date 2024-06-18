Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sempra by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

