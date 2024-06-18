Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,199 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.
About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
