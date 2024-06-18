Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

CWEN opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.89. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Stories

