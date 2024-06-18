Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $312.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.59. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $357.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

