Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.36%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.