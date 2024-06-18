Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $315,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,423,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after purchasing an additional 379,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,858,000 after purchasing an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $377,205,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

