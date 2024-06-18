Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,276,000 after purchasing an additional 273,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.33. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,612 shares of company stock valued at $59,476,075. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

