Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,180,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,494,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,970,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,035,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,453,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $1,003,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,299.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,299.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $599,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,968.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,483 shares of company stock worth $5,917,483. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

