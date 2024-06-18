Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,180,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,494,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,970,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,035,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,453,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PCVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $1,003,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,299.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,299.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $599,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,174,968.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,483 shares of company stock worth $5,917,483. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PCVX opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.97.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
