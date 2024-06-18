Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $128.61 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

