Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFEB. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS PFEB opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $766.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

