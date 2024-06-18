Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 21.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $140.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

