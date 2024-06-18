Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,129,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,628 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276,387 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $149.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

