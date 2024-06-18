Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,788,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,905,000 after acquiring an additional 216,392 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

CALF opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

