Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,900,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,530 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

RYLD opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

