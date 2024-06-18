Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 13,162 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,162 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

