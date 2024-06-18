Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,035,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 368,607 shares of company stock worth $31,477,358 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $99.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 244.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

