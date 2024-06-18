Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $121.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average of $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

