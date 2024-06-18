Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 1,729 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS PMAR opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

