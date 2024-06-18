Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,627 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $820.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.