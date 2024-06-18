Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 333 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $170.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

