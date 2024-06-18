Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,441 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 294,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 130,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter worth $280,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $400,073.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,800,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,141.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 136,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,947 in the last ninety days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of MAV stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

