Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.88. Chimerix shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 393,188 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

