China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,688,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 4,091,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15,626.7 days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $3.77.
About China Resources Gas Group
