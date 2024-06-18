Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $260.72 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.45.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,623. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

