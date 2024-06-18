Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

CHT opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Further Reading

