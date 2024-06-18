Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De Sells 54,654 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $109.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,967,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $69,384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

