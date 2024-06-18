CIBC Boosts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$172.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$159.00 to C$172.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJT. Cormark decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. National Bankshares raised shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$154.45.

Cargojet Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$131.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.05. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cargojet news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

