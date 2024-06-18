Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,026 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 97,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

CSCO opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

