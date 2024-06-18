Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $71.40

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.40 and traded as low as C$68.95. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$68.95, with a volume of 1,250 shares traded.

Clairvest Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.47.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

