CleanTech Alpha (OTCMKTS:GERS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

CleanTech Alpha Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. CleanTech Alpha shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 124,180 shares trading hands.
CleanTech Alpha Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
CleanTech Alpha Company Profile
CleanTech Alpha Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.
