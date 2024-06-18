CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister Sells 1,667 Shares of Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 202,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 30,417 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CMS Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,332,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,275,000 after purchasing an additional 421,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CMS Energy by 325.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 37.5% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in CMS Energy by 448.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 860,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,924,000 after purchasing an additional 703,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

