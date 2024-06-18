Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.61

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.61 and traded as low as $11.23. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 44,322 shares changing hands.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.