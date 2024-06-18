Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.61

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.61 and traded as low as $11.23. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 44,322 shares changing hands.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 181,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

