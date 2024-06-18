ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.60. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

