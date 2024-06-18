Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 978,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Cooper-Standard Stock Up 4.8 %
CPS stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.43 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
