Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Short Interest Update

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 978,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cooper-Standard Stock Up 4.8 %

CPS stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.43 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 216,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 119,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 53,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

