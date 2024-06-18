Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading Down 7.7%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 25,464,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 16,655,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Corcel Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

