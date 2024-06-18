CoreFirst Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 189.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IVV opened at $548.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $549.59. The company has a market cap of $473.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $523.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

