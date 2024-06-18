CoreFirst Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

