CoreFirst Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 863.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 985,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.34 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

