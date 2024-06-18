Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Benjamin Sun Sells 700,000 Shares

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coupang Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Coupang’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coupang by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

