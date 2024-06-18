Cove Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $299.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.18. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
