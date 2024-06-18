Cove Private Wealth LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $282.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.99. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

