Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 250 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 175 ($2.22) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

CRST has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.56) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.01) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.40 ($2.91).

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 248.20 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 210.34. The stock has a market cap of £637.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3,545.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 255 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

In other news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.18), for a total value of £25,867.50 ($32,868.49). 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

