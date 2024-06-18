Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$118.90 million.

