Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -0.06.
Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
About Cullinan Therapeutics
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
