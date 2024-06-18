Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -0.06.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

