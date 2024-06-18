Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,982,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CMI opened at $269.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.16. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.