Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Matthew Jacobson Sells 18,415 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 18,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total value of $2,200,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Down 0.6 %

DDOG stock opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 366.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

