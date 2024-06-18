David A. Ranhoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.68.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

