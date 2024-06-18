Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Michael S. Dell Sells 2,837,829 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
