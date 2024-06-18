Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $10,144,500.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Dell Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DELL stock opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.
Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
